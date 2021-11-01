These products are on deep discount in November

SAN ANTONIO – Even with supply chain issues, deal-hunting experts say sales and selection can be found, but you’ll need to shop early.

“The earlier you shop, the more options you are going to have,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon. “And, if you shop earlier, you’ll have less worry about shipping delays.”

Consumer Reports tracks the prices on its top-tested products all year to pinpoint when they go on their deepest discounts. So, here’s what’s on sale right now:

First up: tablets. The Lenovo Duet Chromebook tablet is on sale for $249 at Amazon. It’s one of Consumer Reports/ top picks for kids because of its parental controls.

Next, TVs. Prices on TVs have gone up this year, so the discounts are not expected to be as big as you might expect around Black Friday.

“The best deals will be on the larger TVs, 65 inches and bigger,” Gordon said.

The Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV now costs $1,900 at Best Buy. Consumer Reports says the family of Samsung QLED 4K TVs have excellent color accuracy, superior deep black levels and a wide viewing angle.

Wireless headphones are often a popular gift. The JLab JBuds Air true wireless earbuds are now on sale for $24.49 at Amazon and Target. The affordable earbuds scored comparably to higher-end brands and even outperformed more expensive models for sound quality in Consumer Reports’ tests.

If you plan to host this holiday season, you might want to upgrade your vacuum cleaner. The Shark Vertex UltraLight corded stick vac now costs $240 at Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. Consumer Reports says the 2.9-pound vacuum aces its tests for carpets, bare floors and pet hair.

And finally, if anyone you know still doesn’t have an air fryer, here’s one to consider. The Dreo Air Fryer now costs $81 at Amazon. Unlike most air fryers, Consumer Reports says this model is easy to clean.

And if you’re worried about paying too much because you’re shopping early, check to see whether the retailer will refund the difference if the price drops after you buy.