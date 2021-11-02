‘It should have been a lot safer’: Survivors of drag racing crash in Kerrville speak out after filing lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO – Speaking from his hospital bed, Chance Jones said his recovery from the tragic drag racing crash in Kerrville has been the hardest experience he’s ever gone through.

“Physically, of course, we’re all still hurting and going through all the stuff with the hospital,” Jones said. “Mentally, it’s been ridiculous really.”

Besides the injuries Jones and his girlfriend Mary Kate Walls suffered, they also lost Jones’ 6-year-old son, Daniel Trujillo-Jones, who died moments after the Oct. 23 crash during “Airport Race Wars 2″ held at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

Family friend steps in to help loved ones killed, injured at Kerrville drag racing event

On Tuesday, the couple held a virtual press conference announcing a lawsuit against the event organizer, Flyin’ Diesel Performance and Offroad.

“We look forward to figuring out what happened out there and the family has asked me to express to the community and all those who prayed and assisted them how appreciative they are for the support,” their attorney Jon Clark said.

Ad

The family went to the airport that day to watch the races when a 1990 Ford Mustang driven by Michael Gonzales lost control roughly halfway down the track, passing water-filled protective barriers before sliding into the crowd of spectators beyond the finish line. In all, five people were injured. Three people died, including Trujillo-Jones, 8-year-old Santiago Martinez and his aunt, 46-year-old Rebecca Sedillo.

“It’s just the safety deal,” Jones said. “It’s a family event ... it should have been a lot safer for anybody to be out there watching the races.”

Walls, who was recently released from the hospital, said she has gone through a “rollercoaster” of emotions since the crash. Her voice shook as she recalled the incident, which unfolded as the family was grilling food while watching the race.

Ad

“I see Daniel go under the car, and then a second later (the car) hit me,” she said.

Jones was briefly released from the hospital before being readmitted to another hospital.

Though Flyin’ Diesel Owner Ross Dunagan has not responded to multiple requests seeking comment, attorneys for the family said he has been forthcoming and has shared information with them.

The lawsuit is still in the early stages, but Clark did not rule out adding public officials to the claim, who approved the event.

“We know that they were involved in the approval of the event,” Clark said. “But what direct involvement they had at this point is still to be seen.”

The family is seeking more than $1 million in monetary relief, according to the lawsuit.

Read more:

What we know about tragic Kerrville drag racing crash that killed 3 people, including 2 children

Ad

8-year-old boy, 46-year-old aunt killed in drag race crash remembered by families