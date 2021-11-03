SAISD expecting first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for younger students to arrive soon

SAN ANTONIO – SAISD students ages 5 to 11 will be some of the first in line to receive the kids COVID-19 vaccines in San Antonio. The school district has partnered with South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals or STAAMP to reach as many students as possible, as quickly as possible.

In a statement sent Wednesday morning, SAISD Interim Superintendent Robert Jaklich said he believes it’s the right move for the school district, especially ahead of the holidays.

The first order of the kids vaccine for the school district has already been ordered and approved.

“We put an order in for 5,000 (kid vaccines),” Dr. Erika González said. González is the CEO and Medical Director of STAAMP. “We know that it’s been allotted to us already, and we’re just waiting for shipment.”

Once shipped, González said they could arrive overnight, but parents must register their student first.

“Since it’s the initial rollout, they will be registering through the school system,” González said. This will give volunteer and staff at STAAMP a better estimate of how many children to expect at each clinic.

Ad

In a press release, STAAMP stated their medical staff will set up a total of eight mobile clinics at designated sites chosen by SAISD. Details on time and location are still pending however, they are expected to start as early as next week before Christmas Break.

In a statement to KSAT 12, SAISD said, “We are excited to collaborate with STAAMP on our first vaccine clinics for the 5- to 11-year-old age group so that children have access to both doses before winter break. This timing may give parents comfort and security during the holidays, especially if they plan to travel and celebrate with extended family.”

González plans for the process at clinics to be quick and more organized than what adults experienced during last year’s vaccine rollout.

Some minimal side effects could include soreness at the injection site, fatigue, muscle aches and a low grade fever which González said can be treated with Tylenol and Motrin.

Ad

“(The vaccines will help) guarantee that we have safer holidays, and the studies have shown that this vaccine is safe and effective,” González said. “So, people should take advantage of it and know that it’s much better than having COVID itself.”

Orders for additional vaccines will be placed weekly as needed in order to reach as many SAISD students as possible.

SAISD released a schedule of dates for the clinics contingent on STAAMP receiving timely shipment of the newly approved pediatric doses:

Friday, Nov. 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit staampallergy.com.