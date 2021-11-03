Starbucks red cups return for holiday season along with new drink options

The holidays are arriving at Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada on Nov. 4, along with Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and seasonal food and gifts.

Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte are all returning this year, among others.

In addition to the classics, Starbucks is also introducing the first non-dairy holiday coffee beverage - the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte, which will be available hot or iced.

The drink features sugar cookie-flavored syrup, blonde espresso, ice and almond milk and is topped with red and green sprinkles.

“This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive,” said Starbucks associate creative director Suzie Reecer.

The Seattle-based coffee company is also serving new holiday-inspired foods like the sugar plum Danish pastry, cranberry bliss bar, snowman cookie and a reindeer cake pop.

“I’m so looking forward to the holidays in our stores,” Reecer said. “I think it’s going to just bring so much happiness to everyone at a time when we are all really ready for it. We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings our customers and partners pure holiday joy.”

