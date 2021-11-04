Dallas murder suspect captured in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A fugitive wanted on a murder charge in Dallas was arrested in San Antonio late Wednesday, Bexar County Jail records showed.

Richard Reyes Calderon Jr., 43, was sought by Dallas police, who contacted the Texas Rangers for help finding him. Investigators learned that Calderon, a documented gang member, was staying in a house in the San Antonio area in Atascosa County with another fugitive.

Investigators also discovered that Calderon was wanted by San Antonio police for stealing a Black Ruger handgun from a woman, according to the arrest affidavit.

As authorities surveilled the home, they arrested the other fugitive, identified as Eduardo Saldana. Saldana told them that Calderon had been staying at the home for two weeks and was armed, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also learned that Calderon was involved in a disturbance at the home earlier that morning, when he fired his gun three times. Investigators located three fired cartridges from the scene, according to the affidavit.

Calderon was located and arrested with the help of San Antonio Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. He was found to be in possession of the stolen handgun, the affidavit states.

Calderon was taken into custody on charges of murder, unlawful carry of a firearm, theft of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $1,175,000, according to jail records.