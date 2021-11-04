How redistricting changed political districts in San Antonio area

Tune in to KSAT.com on Tuesday, November 9th at 7 p.m., to catch anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will host a livestream discussion about redistricting on KSAT.com.

SAN ANTONIO – After a long and bitter redistricting battle, Texas lawmakers have approved new political boundaries that shore up Republican majorities for the next decade.

The new maps were signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday, and those maps are likely to remain in effect unless ongoing legal challenges prevail in court.

Redistricting occurs every decade after new Census numbers are released. Though the intention is to resize districts based on the new population figures, it’s often a highly politicized process that benefits the political party in charge of drawing the new district lines.

Ad

Critics say the new maps are intentionally discriminatory, breaking up some minority communities in Texas and diluting the growth of people of color. The architects behind the map have claimed that the process was “race blind” and were drawn with no knowledge of racial makeup.

KSAT 12 News anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will host a livestream discussion at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, about the redistricting process on KSAT.com. Submit your questions below.

With the new map expected to take effect during next year’s primary and general elections, San Antonio area residents can use the sliders below to see how their districts have changed. For more specific information about your district, click here.

Ad

Congressional districts

Congressional District 15 - Represented by Vicente Gonzalez (D)

Congressional District 20 - Represented by Joaquin Castro (D)

Congressional District 21 - Represented by Chip Roy (R)

Congressional District 23 - Represented by Tony Gonzales (R)

Congressional District 28 - Represented by Henry Cuellar (D)

Congressional District 35 - Represented by Lloyd Doggett (D)

Texas Senate

Senate District 19 - Represented by Roland Gutierrez (D)

Senate District 21 - Represented by Judith Zaffirini (D)

Senate District 24 - Represented by Dawn Buckingham (R)

Senate District 25 - Represented by Donna Campbell (R)

Senate District 26 - Represented by José Menéndez (D)

Texas House