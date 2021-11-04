Join KSAT for a live town hall on redistricting with local experts Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Out of Bounds: Repercussions of Redistricting

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. KSAT.com will host a livestream to take a closer look at the process of redistricting and how it affects Bexar County voters.

The livestream will be hosted by KSAT Nightbeat anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez. They’ll be joined by a panel of experts from Trinity University.

The panelists include:

Jesse Crosson, Ph.D.- Assistant Professor of Political Science

Carey Latimore, Ph.D.- Associate Professor of History

The livestream will be available to watch on-demand in the player above once it is over.

The Texas redistricting process has become the subject of lawsuits from civil rights groups, including 10 Latino rights groups.

