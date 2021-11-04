54º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Join KSAT for a live town hall on redistricting with local experts Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Event will be live on KSAT.com, hosted by Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez

Landon Lowe, Producer

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Tags: San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas Legislature, Redistricting, Vote 2021, Elections
Out of Bounds: Repercussions of Redistricting (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. KSAT.com will host a livestream to take a closer look at the process of redistricting and how it affects Bexar County voters.

The livestream will be hosted by KSAT Nightbeat anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez. They’ll be joined by a panel of experts from Trinity University.

The panelists include:

  • Jesse Crosson, Ph.D.- Assistant Professor of Political Science
  • Carey Latimore, Ph.D.- Associate Professor of History

The livestream will be available to watch on-demand in the player above once it is over.

The Texas redistricting process has become the subject of lawsuits from civil rights groups, including 10 Latino rights groups.

Read more:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Landon Lowe is a news producer for KSAT 12. He previously worked at the NBC/Fox affiliate in Baton Rouge, LA, where he was the senior news producer and political producer.

email

twitter

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter