WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on Texas abortion ban impacts

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning will hold a hearing on Texas’ ban on most abortions and how it has impacted families.

The “The Texas Abortion Ban and its Devastating Impact on Communities and Families” hearing will take place at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Witnesses will include:

Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, OB/GYN, Board Member, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Board Member, Texas Equal Access Fund

Stephanie Loraine Pineiro, Co-Executive Director, Florida Access Network

Catherine Glenn Foster, President & CEO, Americans United for Life

Khiara M. Bridges, Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law

The controversial Texas law that virtually ended abortion after six weeks of pregnancy took effect in September. On Monday, a majority of the Supreme Court signaled that they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to the law, but it is unclear how quickly they would rule.

It is also unclear if the Supreme Court would also issue an order blocking the law.

