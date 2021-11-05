64º

Jewish leaders in San Antonio to hold unity event after antisemitic attacks

Tuesday’s event open to all who welcome diversity

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

somber image with candle (WKMG)

SAN ANTONIO – A group of Jewish leaders in San Antonio prove that hate has no place in the Alamo City.

After several recent antisemitic attacks, leaders from the Jewish Community Campus on Northwest Military Highway decided to hold a unity event, and they’re inviting everyone to come.

“Hatred doesn’t win,” said Talli Dolge, of Jewish Family Service.

The Jewish Family Service, the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, and the Barshop Jewish Community Center of San Antonio are hosting the event on Nov. 9.

Late last month, neighbors in a North Side community were upset to find anti-Jewish fliers in their driveways. Days later, a handful of people holding anti-Jewish signs demonstrated across the street from the JCC, where all three organizations are based. Investigators in San Antonio believe a group from outside the area is behind both incidents.

Another incident took place in recent weeks on the South Side. A business displayed an antisemitic sign with a swastika, making light of the way Jews were killed in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

“This is a form of domestic terrorism. They’re just trying to spread fear...and upset people,” said Saul Levenshus, of the Barshop Jewish Community Center.

However, that’s not illegal. The fliers, protest and the banner are all protected by the First Amendment.

Dolge said the recent incidents have affected people outside the Jewish community. People of all ethnicities and religions attend the JCC, so many felt threatened.

“It’s fear and anxiety and stress. It’s another thing being thrown at us that we’re not able to control...a lot of people right now just don’t understand this,” Dolge said.

In order to provide comfort to the community and stand against hate, Dolge, Levenshus and Nammie Ichilov, CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio are holding the event next Tuesday on their campus. It’s open to all who welcome diversity.

“We will be able to share our thoughts, just to share our beliefs together...that’s the beauty of this community,” Ichilov said.

The event takes place at 6:15 p.m. next Tuesday. Attendees are expected to register online before they go. For more information, click here.

Stand against hate flier. After several antisemitic attacks, leaders from the Jewish Community Campus will hold a unity event. (KSAT)

