KSAT 12 named ‘Best Local TV News Website’ in 2021 EPPY awards

KSAT 12 received an international award this week.

KSAT.com was named as the “Best Local TV News Website” in the large category, which includes websites with more than 1 million monthly unique visitors.

The EPPY awards are presented annually to the news industry’s top digital performers by Editor and Publisher magazine. More than 400 entries were submitted across 40 categories.

Judges, which include industry professionals from across the country, said of KSAT.com: “Overall the feel of the website is user-friendly with good categorization and frequent updating of news stories.”

“Our entire team works very hard to ensure we can meet our readers and viewers where THEY are. This recognition motivates us to continue that work on behalf of our audiences,” said Bernice Kearney, KSAT’s news director.

In total, outlets from Graham Media Group, KSAT’s parent company that operates 7 stations across the U.S., were named winners or finalists in 8 categories of the competition.

Other winners included ESPN, CNN, CNBC and the Boston Globe.

