Outdoor playsets recalled because kids may get trapped

SAN ANTONIO – If your kids have a playset in the backyard, check to see if its part of a new recall.

Backyard Play Systems recalled 5,100 sets with wooden roofs due to a potential entrapment hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. They were sold online at Costco and Lowe’s.

The Yardline Play Systems brand includes the Turbo Racer and Cloud Racer models sold at Costco.com. The Gorilla Playsets includes the Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander models sold at Lowes.com.

Children can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration, according to the CPSC.

Families should stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit, which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

If a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves, Backyard will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge.

Magnussen Home has recalled 13,000 five-drawer chests because they are unstable if not anchored to the wall. Furniture tip-overs are a deadly danger, especially to small children who may climb on the furniture.

The Nova series sold between 2009 and 2015 is recalled. Owners should contact Magnussen for a prorated refund.

MyCharge is recalling 67,000 powerbanks used to charge phones, tablets, and other electronics because of a burn and fire danger.

Thirty incidents including burns to people and damage to homes have been reported.

The powerbanks were sold at several retailers including Best Buy, Target and Amazon. Owners can contact myCharge for a voucher.

More information can be found by clicking here.