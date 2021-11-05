46º

Police say man, woman fled after crashing vehicle into South Side home

No one was injured

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A car crashed into a home at Pleasanton Road and Neal Avenue on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side home was damaged overnight after a driver crashed their car at the property and fled, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday at home near Pleasanton Road and Neal Avenue.

Police said someone crashed the vehicle into a utility pole, a tree and a house. A man and woman then fled the scene, police said.

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time.

Police said the utility pole ended up inside another vehicle parked in the driveway.

No one was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

