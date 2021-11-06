Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man in McAllen, officials say

McAllen, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 82-year-old man in McAllen, according to McAllen police.

Jose Savedra was last seen at 1501 W. US Highway 83 around 10:00 a.m. Saturday on foot.

Police say Savedra is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Savedra is described as having grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark ball cap, dark blue pullover sweater, khaki pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Savedra’s whereabouts is asked to call the McAllen police at 956-681-2000.