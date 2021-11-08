Celebrate the holidays at Old West Christmas Light Fest in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – You can visit with jolly ol’ Saint Nick while exploring an old western town decked out with twinkling lights this holiday season at Old West Christmas Light Fest in Boerne.

The annual event is returning from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 on select dates.

The path as you drive up to the old west town at Enchanted Springs Ranch, where the festival takes place, is filled with lights.

“Old West Christmas Light Fest is a wonderful family-friendly event with activities for all ages. We are constantly reworking the lights and displays so our guests who attend every year can enjoy a fresh experience,” said event spokesperson Kelsea Adams.

There will be live music, food trucks, light shows, an Instagram room, an interactive scavenger hunt, a children’s light maze and places to roast s’mores by the campfire. Laser tag and mechanical bull rides are available for an additional $10 per person.

Santa Claus will be on hand to take photos with families free of charge every night of the holiday festival, but in case you still want to write him a letter, you can do so at the Old West Post Office.

“The event is dog-friendly, so we encourage guests to bring their furry friends for a fun night out strolling through the festival,” Adams said. “Food and drinks are also available, making Light Fest a full, fun night out for the whole family.”

If you still need to get a little holiday shopping done, there will be vendors available in the old town marketplace. There are more than 40 stylized storefronts in the old west town.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for the military and first responders. Children ages 6 and younger get in free and there are discounts for groups of five or more

Enchanted Springs Ranch, which began as a Hollywood film set, is located at 242 TX Highway 46 in Boerne. It’s usually closed to the public but opens every year for the holiday event.

