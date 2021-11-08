Honduran restaurant near downtown cited for pests, black buildup on drying rack

Geneses Restaurante received a score of 77 from health inspectors

SAN ANTONIO – A Honduran restaurant was ordered to go through a reinspection in late September after dead pests were found throughout its kitchen area.

Geneses Restaurante, located in the 1800 block of Buena Vista Street, received a score of 77 and was also cited for having a black buildup on its drying rack.

Several food items, including bananas and eggs, were found being stored on the floor, city health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

In-N-Out Burger, 22226 U.S. Hwy 281 North, 100

Hacienda Patron Taqueria, 459 McCarty Rd., 98

Chick-Fil-A, 27 NE Loop 410, 97

Cholula’s Mexican Grill, 10124 Broadway, 95

Panchos and Gringos, 900 Nolan St., 95

Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Rd., 94

Chopsticks, 4903 NW Loop 410, 93

Little Tokyo, 849 E. Commerce St., 93

Teka Molino, 7231 San Pedro Ave., 93

Astro Bowl Sports Center, 3203 Harry Wurzbach, 92

Fralo’s, 23651 IH 10 West, 90

La Revolucion, 4310 Blanco Rd., 90

Pizza Classics, 3440 N. St. Mary’s, 90

Al Carbon, 403 Culebra Rd., 89

Cafe Rosa, 2817 Hillcrest Dr., 88

Side Wok Cafe, 849 E. Commerce St., 85

Ginza Ramen Poke & Boba, 5539 W. 1604 North, 84

Frida’s Taqueria, 1738 W. Hildebrand, 83

Kumori Sushi and Teppanyaki, 8803 State Hwy. 151, 82

Quick & Easy Stop, 3279 Nacogdoches Rd., 81

Taqueria Datapoint, 1702 W. Gramercy Pl., 79

Geneses Restaurante, 1823 Buena Vista St., 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

