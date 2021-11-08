Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry hired to represent victim of Astroworld tragedy

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry announced Sunday that his law firm has filed one of the first lawsuits against rappers Travis Scott and Drake after a deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

In a news release shared by the firm, Scott and Drake are being sued by a victim’s family. The victim’s name was not disclosed in the release.

According to the firm, reports showed that the crowd surge was the result of a surprise appearance by Drake during Travis Scott’s concert. This in turn caused chaos among the crowd, as many pushed their way to the stage.

The firm said in a release that Travis Scott and Drake continued to perform despite emergency crews arriving to assist those who were in distress.

Live Nation and NRG Stadium are also included in the lawsuit.

“There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG Stadium on Friday night,” Henry said in a statement. “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.”

Henry said anyone who was injured during the Astroworld Festival can contact their firm.

Over 50,000 people attended the festival, authorities said. Eight people who ranged in age from 14 to 27 died and many others were injured at the event.

The official causes of death for the eight people have not been released.

As of 6:00 p.m., Sunday, Houston Police say there is no additional information regarding the event.

