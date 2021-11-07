These are the victims identified so far in the Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Flowers s are seen outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – What was supposed to be a fun and exciting two-day music festival in Houston quickly turned deadly after thousands of fans rushed the stage, resulting in at least eight deaths and 13 hospitalizations.

As of Sunday, authorities are still working to piece together what exactly led to the fan fatalities during rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at the NRG Park Friday night. The festival drew a crowd of over 50,000 attendees.

Those who died at the festival ranged in age from 14 to 27, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference on Saturday. He said that six of the eight families have been notified so far, and not all of the victims have yet been identified.

However, some of the victims’ names have been released by their schools or family members. Here are the names of the victims that have been shared so far:

John Hilgert, 14, a freshman at Memorial High School in Houston, died following the festival. He was the youngest victim, according to a report from USA Today. Memorial HS Principal Lisa WeirDear notified parents and students of Hilgert’s death in a letter on Saturday. You can read the context of the school’s letter here

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, a junior who attended Heights High School in Houston, died following the festival. According to KSAT’s sister station KPRC , the school’s band program confirmed her death Saturday evening on social media. The school announced that it will have grief counselors on campus all week to aid students during their grieving process.

Franco Patino, a University of Dayton student from Naperville, Ill., died following the festival, according to KSAT’s sister station KPRC . The university issued a letter on Patino’s death to all students and staff. You can read the letter here

Rodolfo Angel Peña, 23, from Laredo, died following the festival, according to a report from USA Today. Peña was striving to be a model and psychology student. He and some friends made their trek to Houston for the music festival before he died from cardiac arrest, his family confirmed to USA Today

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and we’ll bring more updates to this article as they become available.

