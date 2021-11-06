Ninth grader at Houston-area high school killed in Astroworld Festival crowd surge, principal confirms

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: A bouquet of flowers is seen outside of the canceled AstroWorld festival at NRG Park on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A ninth grader at a Houston-area high school was among the eight victims killed in the crowd surge at Astroworld Festival, the principal confirmed Saturday.

The student attended Memorial High School in Houston, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station, KPRC.

A crowd of an estimated 500,000 people swarmed NRG Park on Friday night for rapper Travis Scott’s music festival, but it wasn’t until around 9 p.m. that the event escalated into a deadly situation.

The massive crowd rushed to the front of the stage, causing chaos and eventually resulting in deaths and hospitalizations. Eight concertgoers died and 13 people are still hospitalized, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. He said the victims all ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Ad

Memorial High School Principal Lisa WeirDear notified parents and students Saturday of the ninth grader’s death. You can read the full statement below that was provided to KPRC.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that a ninth-grade student who died last night in an incident at the Astroworld Festival. Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy. We will make counselors available to students next week to offer any help and support needed.”

Authorities have not yet detailed what led to the causes of death of the eight victims and the investigation is still ongoing. The second day of Astroworld Festival, which was set for Saturday, has been canceled.

Ad

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT: