‘I am absolutely devastated’: Travis Scott, state officials speak out after deadly crowd surge at Houston music festival

HOUSTON – What was supposed to be a night of music and fun quickly turned to tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Eight people were killed and many others were injured Friday night after a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance at the NRG Park Stadium, according to Houston police.

Scott released a statement on Twitter Saturday expressing his condolences for the deadly incident that took place.

“I am absolutely devastated by what that took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

Astroworld Festival officials said in a statement on Instagram that they are working with local authorities as they continue their investigation.

“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight- especially those we lost and their loved ones. We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday. As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @HoustonPolice. Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their response and support.”

In a statement released by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the city is set to hold a briefing Saturday afternoon to detail how the event got out of control.

“What happened at Astroworld Festival was a tragedy. An estimated 50,000 people attended the event Friday night, expecting to enjoy a music concert with friends and return home safely. I extend my condolences to the families of the eight people who died and the approximately 17 people who were injured at the event. Many of them suffered cardiac arrest. Immediately following the tragedy, the city began to assist with resources and necessary support. A reunification center is setup at 8686 Kirby Dr. for families to reconnect with loved ones who attend the event. Families searching for loved ones may also call 3-1-1.

“This was a major event that happened in the city and on Harris County property. Today, law enforcement will speak with concert promoters and witnesses and review videos available from the event and inside the festival venue. I have called for a detailed briefing from all stakeholders, including Live Nation, Harris County, NRG Park, Police, Fire, Office of Emergency Management, and other agencies, explaining how the event got out of control leading to the deaths and injuries of several attendees.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also issued a statement on the tragic event Saturday morning. It can be read in full, below:

“What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy.”

