PHOTOS: Inside look at Astroworld Festival in Houston before deadly crowd surge

Festival goers are seen on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – At least eight people were killed and several others were injured during a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, according to police.

The event, declared by officials as a “mass casualty incident,” happened Friday night at NRG Park. The Associated Press reports an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.

Photos below, courtesy of the Associated Press and KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, show the moments of the festival before the chaos erupted among the crowd.

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (2021 Invision)

Thousands of fans flock to NRG Park for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival (KPRC 2)

Lil Baby performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (2021 Invision)

Police mounted on horses are seen at the Astroworld Merchandise area on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (2021 Invision)

Festival goers are seen at the Astroworld Merchandise area on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (2021 Invision)

Festival goers are seen on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (2021 Invision)

