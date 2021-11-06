PHOTOS: Inside look at Astroworld Festival in Houston before deadly crowd surge

HOUSTON – At least eight people were killed and several others were injured during a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, according to police.
The event, declared by officials as a “mass casualty incident,” happened Friday night at NRG Park. The Associated Press reports an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.
Photos below, courtesy of the Associated Press and KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, show the moments of the festival before the chaos erupted among the crowd.
We’ll bring more updates on the incident as they become available.
