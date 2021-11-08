Travis Scott pulls out of Day N Vegas after Astroworld fest tragedy; petition calls for rapper to drop Coachella

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott has pulled out of the Day N Vegas music festival after two separate petitions called for the rapper to be dropped from the Las Vegas and Coachella lineups due to eights deaths at his Houston concert.

The tragedy at the Astroworld music fest unfolded Friday night when a crowd rushed the stage, crushing spectators to the point that they couldn’t breathe.

Eight people ranging from 14 to 27 years old died, and more than 300 people were injured. Thirteen people remained hospitalized on Sunday.

About 50,000 people attended the performance.

Houston officials said they’re in the beginning stages of the investigation but said there were reports of cardiac arrest, people being trampled, and one account of someone injecting people with drugs.

Since the show, Scott has received backlash over concerns about safety and crowd control, as his concerts are known to be chaotic and raucous with mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving — typical of high-energy shows but nothing as severe as Friday night.

One petition on Change.org urged Coachella co-founder Paul Tollet, the festival’s promoter Goldenvoice, and its parent company AEG to remove Scott from the lineup. He is slated to play April 11 and 18 at Coachella.

Another petition urged Day N Vegas to remove him from the festival, which takes place this weekend.

Variety and other media outlets reported that Scott canceled his performance in Las Vegas. He had been scheduled to headline the festival on Saturday night.

While pushing and shoving is typical at concerts, none of Scott’s have resulted in fatalities, according to the Associated Press.

But in 2017, he was arrested for encouraging fans to bypass security during an Arkansas concert. When fans rushed the stage, a security guard, a police officer and several others were injured.

He was also sentenced to one year of court supervision after pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges after an incident at the 2015 Lollapalooza in Chicago. No one was injured in that incident.

