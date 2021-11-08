This is what happened at the Travis Scott concert and everything we know so far

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after multiple people died and dozens were hospitalized following a crowd surge at the Travis Scott concert in Houston on Friday.

The music festival, also known as Astroworld, kicked off its third annual installment Friday at NRG Park with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance. Scott originally kicked off the Astroworld Festival in 2018, more than ten years after the Astroworld theme park closed its doors.

The festival went on for a successful year two in 2019 but didn’t take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Astroworld tickets sold out in less than an hour last May, according to HypeBeast, and two-day general admission tickets cost more than $365 after fees and taxes.

Astroworld festival organizers shared a video in April that shows some of the chaos at NRG Park in years past - including fans rushing gates and hopping barriers - as part of a promo for the festival just days before tickets went on sale.

The same thing happened at this year’s festival with fans rushing festival entry gates and witnesses catching it on video. KPRC reporter Bill Barajas shared a viewer video of the incident on Facebook.

Folks storming the gate at the Astroworld festival. Posted by KPRC 2 Bill Barajas on Friday, November 5, 2021

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told CNN that at least one person was injured in the afternoon rush at the gates.

Festival attendees have said in interviews with multiple news outlets that a countdown clock was broadcast on stage about half an hour before Scott took the stage, which was just after 9 p.m.

“And all of a sudden, people compressed up against each other and were pushing forward and backward. As the timer got closer to coming down to zero, it just - it got worse and worse,” ICU nurse and festival attendee Madeline Eskins told CNN.

Another concertgoer, Niaara Goods, told the Associated Press that “as soon as he jumped out on the stage, it was like an energy took over and everything went haywire. All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe, but you can’t.”

Peña said officials started receiving reports of injured people falling unconscious shortly after the Astroworld crowd surge and victims were being transported as early as 9:38 p.m., KSAT sister station KPRC reported.

“It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes,” said Peña. “Suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or medical episode and so we immediately started doing CPR and moving people.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the concert was officially stopped just after 10 p.m.

The Associated Press reported that more than 300 people were treated at a field hospital at Astroworld.

Houston officials said 25 people were hospitalized and as of Saturday afternoon, 13 concertgoers remained hospitalized.

At least eight people died at the festival, which is now being considered a mass casualty event. Astroworld victims range in age from 14 to 27 Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference Saturday.

Seven of the Astroworld victims have been identified so far:

John Hilgert, 14

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Franco Patino, 21

Danish Baig, 27

Jacob Jurinek, 20

Axel Acosta, 21

Rodolfo Peña, 23

Houston officials are still trying to determine the cause of the death for the victims and said multiple narratives are being investigated, including the crowd surge, a person possibly injecting others with drugs and concertgoers potentially getting trampled.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference on Saturday that despite the rumors, people need to be respectful to victims’ families and allow officers to investigate.

Finner said, “one of the narratives was that some individual was injecting other people with drugs.”

While that claim has not been confirmed, Finner said opioid antidote Narcan was used to revive a security officer who reportedly felt a prick in his neck when he reached over to grab someone.

Scott has shared several updates on social media since Friday’s concert, including a statement on Twitter that says, in part, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Drake, who was also performing at Astroworld with Scott on Friday, has not publicly commented since the concert. Post Malone, Kanye West, Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne have all previously performed at Astroworld Festival.

Scott pulled out of the Day N Vegas music festival, where he was set to perform this Saturday, in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy and an online petition on Change.org has called for Scott to be removed from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The petition states that Scott “wanted the show to keep going even as he saw unconscious and dead bodies being trampled and carried out,” but that claim has not been substantiated.

TMZ reported that Scott actually stopped the show “a few times to check on people who appeared to be unconscious or in distress, alerting security and other personnel over to them for assistance.”

The rapper was never informed about the deaths or hospitalizations of concertgoers, according to TMZ. But the tabloid also shared Twitter videos of the rapper singing above what appears to be an unconscious man while he is carried across the crowd.

In a statement released on Instagram Saturday, Astroworld festival organizers said they were supporting local officials however they can and also announced that the second day of the festival would be canceled.

Lawsuits have already been filed against Scott, Drake, Live Nation and festival organizer ScoreMore, with one suit calling the mass casualty event a “predictable and preventable tragedy.”

Astroworld attendee Manuel Souza filed a petition on Saturday in Harris County District Court claiming the tragedy was “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety,” according to Billboard.com.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement Saturday regarding Astroworld and said that the “State of Texas is ready to assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy.”

