San Antonio families sue Travis Scott after chaotic, deadly Astroworld Festival

Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

SAN ANTONIO – Lawsuits against Travis Scott continue to pile up in the wake of the deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld concert on Friday, where eight people died and several others were injured.

One of the most recent claims against him comes from three San Antonio families, who are suing the rapper on behalf of their children who attended the concert. They are represented by attorney Marco Crawford, who filed the suit in a Harris County court.

When Scott’s performance began that night, the packed crowd of roughly 50,000 people began to surge toward the stage.

The minors reported that they “were violently slammed against other concertgoers and were eventually crushed against a metal gate where they continued to gasp for air.”

“This violent surge caused bruising, as well as pain and suffering,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Travis Scott, along with rapper Drake and concert organizer Live Nation, were negligent in their hiring of staff. The documents also accused Scott and Drake of inciting the riot.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the formation of a Texas Task Force on Concert Safety.

“To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again in the Lone Star State, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue,” said Abbott.

Another prominent Texas attorney, Thomas J. Henry, has also gotten involved in recent days, suing the performers after the show.

“There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG Stadium on Friday night,” Henry said in a statement. “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.”

Authorities continue investigating what went wrong at the show. Scott has previously said he is committed to helping the city of Houston and concertgoers recover from the incident and has pledged to pay for funeral expenses and therapy costs for the victims.

