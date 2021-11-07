Rapper Roddy Ricch to donate his Astroworld earnings to victims’ families

FILE - Roddy Ricch performs at the 7th annual BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 21, 2019. Ricch's song "The Box," was named one of the top 10 of the year by the Associated Press. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Rapper Roddy Ricch announced on social media that he will be donating his concert earnings to the families of the eight people who died during the Astroworld Festival on Friday.

Ricch was one of several artists that performed at the deadly Astroworld Festival at the NRG Park Stadium in Houston.

In an Instagram story, “The Box” rapper said he wanted the families to reach out so he could donate money.

“I will be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident,” Ricch said in an Instagram story.

Authorities say over 50,000 people attended the festival. Eight people who ranged in age from 14 to 27 died and many others were injured during a crowd surge.

Houston officials say they are still investigating the causes of death for the eight victims.

