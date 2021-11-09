San Antonio police arrest man accused in several restaurant burglaries

A man accused of breaking into several businesses via their drive-thru windows and stealing has been arrested by San Antonio police.

Booking records show Jose Marquez, 25, was charged with two counts of burglary of a building-intent theft, state felonies, following two incidents at Hometown Burger and Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on the South Side.

Police said Marquez is also suspected of several other burglaries in the area. In all the cases, the suspect made entry through the drive-thru windows.

At the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q burglary on Oct. 5, police said the suspect broke in and stole a tablet.

Surveillance footage captured the burglary, and an officer recognized the suspect from a previous case, an arrest warrant affidavit states. Officers were able to identify Marquez by comparing the surveillance video to body-worn camera footage from the previous case.

In the incident at Hometown Burger on Saturday, police said Marquez broke in through the drive-thru window. Police said Marquez stole a Dell laptop from the restaurant.

Surveillance footage also caught the suspect inside the business, the affidavit states. After reviewing footage from Hometown Burger, another officer recognized Marquez from prior contact.

Marquez was arrested on Monday after a police officer spotted him walking on the South Side, the affidavit states.

Investigators said Marquez admitted to the burglary at Hometown Burger and other active burglary cases.

His bond is set at $10,000.

