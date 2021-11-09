Man stabs ex-girlfriend multiple times, then stabs himself, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times before critically stabbing himself late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. at the Polo Club Apartments in the 8700 block of Marbach Road, found not far from Hunt Lane and Loop 410 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbed her multiple times just before turning the weapon on himself.

Officers said they had to force entry into the home after a neighbor called police and found the woman going in and out of consciousness. The man and woman were both taken by EMS to University Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

SAPD did not say exactly why the stabbing occurred. If the man survives, he likely will face charges that could include aggravated assault and attempted murder, police said.