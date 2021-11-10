66º

Multiple residents evacuated from South Side apartment complex following garage fire

Damage is estimated at $80,000

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Multiple residents of a South Side apartment complex were evacuated early Wednesday following a fire.

San Antonio firefighters said the flames broke out in the garage around 3:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Flores Street, just south of East Southcross.

Several units were affected, and a wall collapsed while firefighters were extinguishing the flames, according to SAPD.

No one was injured and all the residents will be displaced. SAFD officials said several apartments were unoccupied and the garage was used for storage.

The damage is estimated at $80,000.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

