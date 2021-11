Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

San Antonio is Cowboys country when it comes to NFL fandom, but Steelers rookie Najee Harris made a few fans in South Texas after he broke out a cumbia dance following Pittsburgh’s victory Monday night against Chicago.

Wednesday’s KSAT News Now broke down the Steeler rookie’s moves during an interview on ESPN Deportes. Harris was singing and dancing to Grupo Control’s 1999 hit song “El Tao Tao.” Check out the clip below.

You can watch Wednesday’s KSAT News Now in the video player below.