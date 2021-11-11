Explosion in kitchen sends man to hospital with burns, SAFD says

An explosion in a West Mayfield home has sent a man to the hospital with burns.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital with burns following an explosion in his kitchen late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The explosion happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Mayfield Boulevard, not far from Quintana Road and SW Military Drive on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to a battalion chief, the man was cooking in his kitchen and had lit a cigarette and saw a blue flame just before an explosion blew out an exterior wall of his apartment.

Fire officials said there was very little residual fire for firefighters to put out, which is consistent with a gas leak explosion.

The man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is getting treatment for his burns. Damage to the apartment is estimated at $40,000.

A hazmat fire team and an arson investigation team are now both on scene, investigating the exact cause.

No other injuries were reported.