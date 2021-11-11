Watch live: Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery holds Veterans Day ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio will honor veterans with a ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature keynote speaker Robert West, the director of maintenance, 12th Flying Training Wing, JBSA-Randolph.

The ceremony will also include music, honors, a veteran’s naturalization ceremony, rifle fire and taps. A music prelude provided by Fort Sam’s own 323rd Army Band and Texas Children’s Choir will take place at 9:30 a.m.

The public is invited to attend. Guests will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines including mas wearing and social distancing.

