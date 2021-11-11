Multiple law enforcement agencies in Houston chasing suspect who allegedly shot at constable’s office building

HOUSTON – Law enforcement officials in Houston are being led a chase by a person who who allegedly shot at the building of the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

According to KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, surveillance photos captured images of a person in a white four-door sedan driving into the parking lot of the office on Monday morning. The suspect fired multiples shots at the front doors, windows and building before fleeing the scene, according to deputies.

Law enforcement spotted the suspect Thursday morning, and a chase ensued.

The Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter is tracking the white sedan as it weaves in and out of traffic in south Houston.

