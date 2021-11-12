SAPD releases bodycam video from officer-involved shooting on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department released a critical incident video from an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 12 in the 200 block of Pima Street on the Southwest Side.

The video released by SAPD contains an officer-narrated part and an unnarrated section showing what happened the day of the shooting.

Police say officers were conducting surveillance in a marked vehicle around midnight at a known narcotics house on Palo Alto Road.

Before arriving at the location, the officers spotted a man, identified as suspect Rodolfo Gonzales, 46, who was biking to the narcotics house, said the officer narrating the video.

The officers in the video attempted a traffic stop on Gonzales for traffic violations, and he appeared to stop when they tried to make contact with him.

Gonzales was seen riding away from the officers, who then pursued him and commanded him to stop by using the service unit’s intercom.

Police say Gonzales appeared to have discarded an unknown item while riding away from the officers.

The officers continued to pursue Gonzales until they got to Pima Street and cut him off.

Gonzales was then heard yelling “OK,” and the officer attempted to subdue him. Police say at that time, Gonzales then reached for his waistband for a gun.

The struggle between Gonzales and the officers could not be seen through one blocked bodycam. However, from the other officer’s bodycam, the struggle was a little clearer.

Police say Gonzales would not let go of the gun, and the officers feared he would shoot as they attempted to take the weapon away from him.

Both officers then opened fire on Gonzales, killing him, police say.

As the video wrapped up, Gonzales’ weapon could be seen next to his right arm.

Chief William McManus said in September that the two officers involved have been with SAPD for three years, and both were placed on administrative duty pending further review of the case.

The investigation remains ongoing and is under review by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

You can watch the narrated and un-narrated videos below. Viewer discretion is advised.