Video: New 2-mile hiking trail opening at Canyon Lake Gorge

A new public hiking trail with eight overlook spots is about to be unveiled at the Canyon Lake Gorge.

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is slated to unveil the 2-mile trail along with the new gorge headquarters on Saturday. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. at the gorge, located at 16311 South Access Road in Canyon Lake.

GBRA said the trail is along the north rim of the gorge, near the dam. Visitors will be able to look at the gorge’s geological features at the eight overlook areas.

The new headquarters include a visitors center and outdoor lab, and that will serve as the launch point for field trips and guided tours.

On Saturday, there will be food trucks, giveaways and family-friendly activities from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The opening day celebration will be free and open to the public, but entry will be paused if the park reaches capacity.

Starting on Sunday, trail day passes will be $5 per person, and children under 12 are free. The admission includes unlimited day use of the overlook and nature trails.

