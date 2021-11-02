Get free entry to all Texas State Parks on Nov. 14 in honor of Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Veterans Day this year, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is offering free entry to all Texas State Parks on Nov. 14.

Veterans Day actually falls on Nov. 11, which is a Thursday, but state officials are offering the benefit on a Sunday.

Daily entrance fees will be waived for all day-use visitors, according to TPWD officials.

“The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country’s military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country,” said TPWD director Rodney Franklin. “Their commitment to service undoubtedly inspires us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.”

TPWD officials have also offered free entry to state parks in honor of Veterans Day in the past.

“To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans,” said Franklin.

Ad

Reserving day passes for state parks ahead of time is still encouraged as some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Day passes can be reserved online through the TPWD website or over the phone by calling (512) 389-8900.

People who purchase a hunting and fishing license can also help support the Veterans Commission’s Veterans Assistance Fund by adding donations of $1, $5, $10 or $20.

Donations to the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions that assist veterans and their families at the community level throughout Texas, officials said.

Related: