Military personnel, veterans can get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo in November

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the military — both past and current — can get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo this month, and bring up to four family members at 50% off the standard admission price.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11 but the deal is good all month long.

The Zoo Salutes event is sponsored by the USAA Foundation and is offered to any active duty, retired, and veteran members of the U.S. Military and National Guard.

Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of the deal:

The military member must present a valid military ID to receive complimentary admission.

Additional single day tickets may be purchased for direct dependents at a discounted rate of 50% off standard admission.

Tickets must be used the same day that they are purchased and redeemed.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to thank our military during the month of November,” said San Antonio Zoo President & CEO Tim Morrow in a press release. “Military families are a special part of our community, and in partnership with THE USAA FOUNDATION, we’re able to extend our gratitude through Zoo Salutes.”

The Zoo Salutes offer is also during the Whataburger Zoo Lights event which kicks off on Nov. 20, zoo officials said.

