Clear icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Jaguar skywalk to open Friday as part of new Neotropical exhibit at San Antonio Zoo

Pantera Walk is first of its kind in US

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, Animals, Trending
The San Antonio Zoo will break ground Monday on an upgrade to the Jaguar habitat.
The San Antonio Zoo will break ground Monday on an upgrade to the Jaguar habitat. (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – A new jaguar catwalk at the San Antonio opens to the public on Friday.

San Antonio Zoo officials said the skywalk, named the Pantera Walk, will allow the zoo’s jaguars to roam above the exhibit and visitors below.

The skywalk is part of the zoo’s new realm called Neotropica which includes enhancements that stretch from the current Outpost Amazonia through the new jaguar habitat, zoo officials said.

Neotropical areas include South America, Central America, the Caribbean, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, the southern region of Florida and a small portion of South Texas. The exhibit has been designed to feel like a “remote fishing village” that encompasses features of the Americas and pre-Hispanic cultures.

The zoo broke ground on the skywalk in April which zoo officials said is the first of its kind in the U.S.

The San Antonio Zoo announces "Neotropica" (San Antonio Zoo)

Arizona and B’alam are the zoo’s two jaguars and the zoo welcomed a pair of cubs in Sept. 2016, marking the first significant birth for the species at the zoo since 1974, officials said.

Since jaguars are typically solitary animals, the skywalk will allow both animals to be out and about in the habitat at once, zoo officials previously told KSAT.

If you’re planning a trip to the San Antonio Zoo the weather this weekend is perfect for an outing.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email