Drive under tunnel of lights at Santa’s Ranch in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels holiday tradition will continue this year at Santa’s Ranch.

This family-friendly drive-through takes guests through more than a mile of winding country roads lit up with holiday lights and Christmas displays.

Santa’s Ranch, which originally opened in 2003, will open to the public for the 2021 season on Nov. 5 and will be available through Jan. 2.

Hours are 6 -10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Santa’s Ranch is located at 9561 I-35 North in New Braunfels - just look for the 50-foot Christmas tree. Event coordinators provided directions on the website and said if you’re traveling from San Antonio, go North on I-35 and take exit 200. Take the turnaround at Centerpoint, stay straight on the access road and stay in the right lane and you’ll see the Christmas tree.

Tickets for Santa’s Ranch are $35 per vehicle or $70 for a season pass.

The maximum height for a vehicle is 8 feet and all vehicles must be shorter than 30 feet. Trailers, buses, limos and RVs are not permitted.

If you’re looking to get a little more festive during the drive through there are concessions where guests can purchase homemade hot cocoa, kettle corn and other snacks.

