Ford Holiday River Parade returns for 40th year

SAN ANTONIO – The Ford Holiday River Parade means the holiday season is in full swing along San Antonio’s River Walk.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the parade, which is set to take place on Nov. 26. The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

All the floats in this year’s parade will follow the 2021 theme, “40 Years of Magic,” as a nod to the four decades the parade has taken place.

Illuminated floats and costumed parade participants will float along the one-hour parade route starting at 6 p.m. The event will also be broadcast live at the Arneson River Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the parade are now on sale but there are also several free viewing areas along the route where you can bring your own chair. Free seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is located on the east side of the River Walk between Pecan Street and Richmond Ave.

Ad

Early ticket prices range from $15 - $40 and children ages 2 and younger will not require a ticket.

Strollers and carriers are not allowed at the event.

Related:

San Antonio’s seasonal outdoor ice rink releases official calendar

San Antonio River Walk holiday lights will turn on early again this year