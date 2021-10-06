San Antonio’s seasonal outdoor ice rink releases official calendar

Rendering for 2021 Rotary Ice Rink in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to lace up your ice skates as a popular seasonal pastime in San Antonio is set to return on Nov. 19.

You can skate around San Antonio’s Travis Park at the Rotary Ice Rink, presented by Valero. This popular holiday tradition is returning after a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now for the Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park which will be available through Jan. 17. Tickets are valid for 75 minutes from the start of your time slot.

Skating hours will be:

Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

School holidays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours will be altered for the following special dates:

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25) from 1 to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) from 1 to 7 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 17) from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers recommend buying tickets ahead of time to guarantee admission to the rink. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the ice rink, but availability may be limited.

An organizer for the rink previously told KSAT that skaters who plan to purchase tickets in person will be shown a QR-code to purchase tickets on their smartphones. If the current skate time is fully booked, other available skate times will be offered.

The park is located next to the St. Anthony Hotel, which is a major sponsor, along with Frost Bank, Pape-Dawson Engineers, Centro San Antonio, and Valero, the presenting sponsor.

