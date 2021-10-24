Local nonprofit hosts fundraiser to help veterans

CONVERSE – For Shaunnesy Rodriguez, the cause is personal. She is now taking on the health and wellness of America’s military because her son, a U.S. Marine, is one of them.

“When you have someone close to you, family, maybe a friend that joins the military you just have a whole different perspective, or at least I did,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez saw a need for others, so 12 years ago, she created Wellness 4 Warriors, using her fitness background coupled with her time spent volunteering at the VA inspired her to create the nonprofit.

“The mission kind of just came out like wellness home sort of thing,” Rodriguez said.

Today the organization continues to grow and change. Rodriguez says the mission is not only giving veterans wellness strategies to help them regain and sustain an abundant life, but also efforts in preventing suicides.

“You know our veterans sacrifice so much, the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. If I and others that can help me make a difference to help them maybe not taking that step of taking their life,” said Rodriguez.

This year the event also included the help and participation of the American Legion Riders who play a vital role in veterans helping veterans.

If you are interested in helping veterans by participating with Wellness 4 Warriors visit wellness4warriors.org for more information.