Cooling issues cause West Side restaurant to toss out food

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in late September after food was found not being cooled properly.

Grand Tequila Restaurant & Cantina, located in the 8700 block of State Hwy. 151, received a score of 79 during the Sept. 30 inspection.

Food from a day before the inspection had not been cooled properly and both a walk in refrigerator and cold hold unit were not cooling to the right temperature, city health records show.

Food items were voluntarily thrown out by staff.

The restaurant was also cited for using plates that were not fully cleaned or sanitized.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

24th St. Subs, 411 SW 24th St., 100

Express Way, 7751 New Hwy. 90 West, 98

Kin Thai Sushi, 17306 Bulverde Rd., 98

White Dragon Chinese Food, 1717 Blanco Rd., 98

A&J Coffee Shop, 4615 NW Loop 410, 97

Shake N Bake, 1416 W. Hildebrand, 97

Hunters Corner, 1806 Quintana Rd., 96

Casa De Rosa Cafe, 1120 Basse Rd., 95

Cheesy Janes, 4200 Broadway, 95

Jacala Restaurant, 606 West Ave., 94

Long John Silvers, 3318 SE Military Dr., 94

Paesanos Riverwalk, 111 W. Crockett St., 94

Shipley Donuts, 1240 Austin Hwy., 93

Royal Pizza, 4415 De Zavala Rd., 92

Johnny Carino’s, 231 SW Loop 410, 90

Alamo Cafe, 14250 U.S. 281 North, 88

Blanquita Mexican Restaurant, 2110 Cupples Rd., 84

Taqueria Arandas, 10538 Potranco Rd., 83

Ginza Ramen, Poke & Boba, 8771 State Hwy. 151, 81

Highlander Bar & Grill, 5562 Fredericksburg Rd., 81

Papa Nachos Cantina, 24145 IH 10 West, 81

Grand Tequila Restaurant & Cantina, 8723 State Hwy. 151, 79

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

