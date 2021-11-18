Annual KSAT Community Share the Shoes drive to help local nonprofit serving West Side community

Last year KSAT Community collected over 2,000 pairs of shoes for kids in need and this year the annual Share the Shoes Drive is back.

KSAT Community is teaming up with the San Antonio Police Department to collect new shoes that will benefit the local nonprofit Good Samaritan Community Services.

Annual KSAT Community ‘Share the Shoes’ drive continues with SAPD this holiday season

The nonprofit provides different services, including early childhood services.

“We start with our early childhood program and then they graduate into La Escuelita and that prepares them for preschool. So we give them all the tools that they need to be successful to go and graduate from us and go into preschool,” said Brandy Flores, chief development officer at Good Samaritan Community Services.

The nonprofit also provides youth and teen services.

“We were founded by the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas and we have been serving our community for 70 years,” Flores said.

Good Samaritan Community Services also provides different resources, meals and programs for the West Side community.

“It’s the most underserved zip code here in San Antonio so providing resources that are otherwise unavailable means everything not only to Good Samaritan that were able to offer these resources, but to our community,” Flores said.

They also have a senior center where they have arts and crafts, bingo, checkers. A place for seniors to engage.

This holiday season, Flores said receiving the shoes from the annual KSAT Community Share the Shoes means the world to the community.

“For us at Good Sam, it’s about seeing a child open Christmas gifts and one of those gifts being a pair of shoes, so that they can feel free to run around and play without worrying about not having those resources.

Check out the different locations where you can drop off new shoes of all sizes. To make a monetary donation to Good Samaritan Community Services, click here.