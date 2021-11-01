Annual KSAT Community ‘Share the Shoes’ drive continues with SAPD this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – A good pair of shoes is a need we often take for granted and for so many children in San Antonio that need is real.

In 2020, KSAT Community collected 2,070 pairs of shoes for kids in need and this year the annual Share the Shoes drive is back.

KSAT Community is continuing its effort to make sure kids have proper footwear by teaming up with the San Antonio Police Department to collect new shoes of all sizes for toddlers and teenagers.

All of the shoes donated will benefit local nonprofit Good Samaritan Community Services in December just in time for the holidays.

“The San Antonio Police Department is excited to once again be part of the ‘Share the Shoes’ drive benefitting the Good Samaritan,” said a representative for SAPD. “Every day our Officers encounter citizens in need. Unfortunately, many times, the need for shoes is great. The Good Samaritan is a local organization that has graciously helped many of our victims and their families. We look forward to this partnership and we are grateful to the citizens of San Antonio for their gracious donations.”

Good Samaritan Community Services (Good Sam) supports youth, individuals, and families by providing excellent community services to overcome economic poverty.

Services include an early childhood services program, a youth and teen services program, and the only nationally accredited senior center in south Texas.

To make a shoe donation, drop off any new shoes at any SAPD substation in San Antonio through Nov. 30.

To make a monetary donation to Good Samaritan Community Services, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.