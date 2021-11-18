Pecan or pumpkin pie? Share your Thanksgiving traditions with KSAT News Now

SAN ANTONIO – This year Thanksgiving will look and feel a lot more like normal for most families. We’re gathering again and indulging in all our favorite traditions.

The KSAT News Now team is sharing their traditions, and looking for viewers like you to share their own below the poll.

Producer Alyssa Medina: I am excited to host my extended family for the very first time in my new home - something I hope to make a tradition. Also, mine and my little cousin’s birthdays are super close to the holiday, some days even landing on the same day. So we like to celebrate a little extra-- with a cake and a family activity after we’ve let our food go down like the movies, bowling or arcade.

Alicia Barrera: Growing up my family spent Thanksgiving in Mexico. To implement the American traditions, my mother, she’s so cute , she’d order tamales for the whole family! As an adult, my tradition is eating “thanksgiving dinner” at my desk in the newsroom. This will be my first Thanksgiving not working.

RJ Marquez: Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday and I am happy that many families will now get to spend the holiday together a year apart! My favorite tradition sounds simple, but back in El Paso, we used to always go to the small holiday parade down the street from my grandparent’s house and then of course watch the Cowboys play! We would usually watch a movie to close out the day. I’m planning to spend this year’s holiday here at home with my wife and doggo! We’re actually going to see a Minnesota Vikings game this month so mostly chilling at home and eating good food!

Take our poll answering decades-old questions about what foods belong on the table and how you spend the day.

Now we want to hear about your traditions, whether it be waking up early to run a 5k or a secret family recipe you just can’t NOT have at the table. There are two ways to share:

Send a video to the team at amedina@ksat.com Drop a comment in the prompt below

