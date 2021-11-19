Authorities search for missing 26-year-old woman in La Vernia, police say

Alexandra “Alex” Ellsworth was last seen by her family on Nov. 7.

LA VERNIA, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 26-year-old woman in La Vernia, who was last seen almost two weeks ago, according to La Vernia police.

Alexandra “Alex” Ellsworth’s family last made contact with her on Nov. 7. She has since been listed as a missing person.

Authorities describe Ellsworth as being five feet, three inches tall, and she has a medium build with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has a large tattoo on her left arm and wears a nose ring, police said. More details on Ellsworth’s appearance are limited at this time.

Anyone with more information on Ellsworth’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Donald Keil, with LVPD, at 830-779-4541.

