San Antonio police issue Child Abduction Alert for missing 13-year-old girl

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

SAN ANTONIO – A Child Abduction Alert has been issued for a missing child who San Antonio police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said they are searching for Bella Martinez, 13.

Martinez is 5 foot 4 inches tall and is 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans, and black Crocs with charms.

Police are also looking for Aryel Moreno, 17, in connection with the abduction. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, roughly 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Martinez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Hot Wells Boulevard in San Antonio. Police said they could be in a gold, Chevy Impala with a dent on the right side passenger door.

Moreno may also be driving a two-door silver Chevy Cavalier with a sunroof and a spoiler, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.