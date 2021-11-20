Man in custody after leaving scene of fatal crash on Northwest Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old man is in custody after San Antonio police say he left the scene of a fatal crash on the Northwest Side last month.

The crash happened on Oct. 18 in the 3000 block of NW Loop 410.

According to an arrest affidavit, Benito Almaguer III was driving a blue Ford F-150 when he hit a Chevy Trailblazer. The Trailblazer lost control and went across three traffic lanes before hitting a concrete median.

Police said Almaguer fled the scene in the truck and didn’t stop to help those who were injured.

One passenger in the Trailblazer suffered head trauma and died on the scene. Three other people inside the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Police said a witness recorded a video of the F-150 leaving the scene and captured the license plate of the truck.

The truck was later located in the parking lot of a Jason’s Deli with a flat tire on the driver’s side.

Two other witnesses told police they had picked up Almaguer from the Jason’s Deli parking lot where he admitted to being involved in a crash.

Almaguer’s bond totals $35,000 and he is facing three counts of failure to stop and render aid, and one count of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, court records show.

