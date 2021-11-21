In photos: UTSA Roadrunners defeat UAB, clinch Conference USA West Division Title

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, center, holds the team's conference trophy as he and his team celebrate their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

It’s been quite the season for the undefeated UTSA Roadrunners. The team brought home their 11th win on Saturday, defeating UAB 34-31 at the Alamodome.

The Roadrunners also clinched the Conference USA West Division Title Saturday, making it their first division title win, according to AP.

As of Sunday, the UTSA Roadrunners rank No. 15 on the AP Top 25 Poll.

The team is set to take on the University of North Texas next week in Denton for the last game of the regular season. The Roadrunners will then go on to host the Conference USA championship game on Dec. 3.

You can check out pictures from UTSA’s big win against UAB at the Alamodome below:

UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, right catches a pass for a touchdown in front of UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA players celebrate with their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas (84) celebrates his winning catch against UAB with teammates Gregory Clayton Jr. (83) and Leroy Watson (1) during an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) looks to pass against UAB during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA's Leroy Watson (1), with head coach Jeff Traylor, left, celebrates with the team after their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA's Leroy Watson and his team celebrate with their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA players celebrate with their conference trophy after their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, center, and his players celebrate their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

