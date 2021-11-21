San Antonio nonprofit feeds nearly 500 individuals facing homelessness

SAN ANTONIO – Groups across San Antonio are ready to kick off the holiday season by helping those in need.

On Sunday afternoon, members of the Christian nonprofit organization Humble 2 Serve Ministries met on the city’s far West Side to prepare and distribute hundreds of meals for people experiencing homelessness.

More than a meal, Regina Navarro and her husband Joe want to be a light for those they serve.

“During this Thanksgiving, we need to bring that hope back and let them know people do care for them out there,” Regina said. “Jesus loves you. We love you. There is hope. Don’t give up.”

For Regina and Joe, this mission is close to their hearts. They said they know what it’s like to go without a meal or feel forgotten because a time not too long ago, the streets were home.

“Prior to us coming into the Lord, we were actually homeless for many years,” Regina said. “We suffered from addiction and alcoholism. We have been, Praise the Lord, clean for almost four years.”

With each plate distributed, they also offer a space of fellowship by praying for each individual.

Humble 2 Serve Ministries is already planning its next event for Christmas.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, December 19, and will feature a distribution specifically for children across San Antonio.

To donate items or volunteer, contact Regina at 210-961-1959.

