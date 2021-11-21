58º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio nonprofit feeds nearly 500 individuals facing homelessness

Couple who lived on the streets now runs Humble 2 Serve Ministries

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Humble 2 Serve Ministries, Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – Groups across San Antonio are ready to kick off the holiday season by helping those in need.

On Sunday afternoon, members of the Christian nonprofit organization Humble 2 Serve Ministries met on the city’s far West Side to prepare and distribute hundreds of meals for people experiencing homelessness.

More than a meal, Regina Navarro and her husband Joe want to be a light for those they serve.

“During this Thanksgiving, we need to bring that hope back and let them know people do care for them out there,” Regina said. “Jesus loves you. We love you. There is hope. Don’t give up.”

For Regina and Joe, this mission is close to their hearts. They said they know what it’s like to go without a meal or feel forgotten because a time not too long ago, the streets were home.

“Prior to us coming into the Lord, we were actually homeless for many years,” Regina said. “We suffered from addiction and alcoholism. We have been, Praise the Lord, clean for almost four years.”

With each plate distributed, they also offer a space of fellowship by praying for each individual.

Humble 2 Serve Ministries is already planning its next event for Christmas.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, December 19, and will feature a distribution specifically for children across San Antonio.

To donate items or volunteer, contact Regina at 210-961-1959.

More on KSAT:

Precinct 4 constable to feed 100 families for Thanksgiving

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

email

facebook

instagram