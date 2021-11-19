Precinct 4 constable to feed 100 families for Thanksgiving

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Eagles Flight San Antonio are making sure those in need in their community have a holiday meal to cook and eat for Thanksgiving.

“Protect and serve is what we are supposed to do in law enforcement, but now that Thanksgiving has come around, we want to be on the serving side and give back to those individuals who are truly in need,” said Precinct 4 Constable Kathryn Brown.

Her team of deputies and volunteers spent Friday morning organizing hundreds of food items, such as yams, cranberry sauce, sweets and other non-perishable food items, into separate bags to be distributed.

Brown said she learned when taking office that Precinct 4 had the highest population of people experiencing homelessness out of all the precincts in Bexar County.

“Majority of our responsibility is executing evictions, and as a result, we see a lot of different people in the community suffering during the holidays,” she said.

Brown said she is on a mission to show her constituents the appreciation they deserve, especially during difficult financial times.

“You are talking to a constable who has suffered through cancer twice,” Brown said. “And during that process, I had a lot of people give back to me. And so that is the true motivation for me wanting to give back to the community.”

One hundred fifty goodie bags were made to be given away at their holiday event taking place Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Comanche Park.

The first 100 people will be served a warm, fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner.

“We are going to greet them and love on them and let them know we are here,” Brown said. “This is just the start of something magnificent that is going to escalate to something so much greater.”